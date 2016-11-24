Robert Lee Ward

Robert Lee Ward was born on Oct. 3, 1934 in Livingston to parents Robert Lee and Katie (McDonald) Ward and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 20, 2016 at the age of 82.

Robert could be found wearing his Stetson hat and starched jeans, sitting on the front porch telling stories. He was mostly known as “pappy” to family, or “leather britches” at work. He loved the outdoors! His favorites included fishing at Middle Fork Lake and camping in Red River, N.M.

Robert was an amazing storyteller, he could do it all day if surrounded by friends and family. He was a truck driver for over 60 years and a proud Teamster member. Throughout those 60 years, he met many wonderful people and traveled all around the U.S. Although he loved to work, he cherished every memory with his friends and family the most. Robert was a very loving brother, husband and father, and was instantly family to anyone he ever met.

He will be deeply missed by those that had the opportunity to meet him, but his stories and memories will live on through his family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Billy (Bill) Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife Gayle Ward of Tool, son Robert (Butch) Lee Jr. and wife Nancy of Tool, son Charles Glen Ward of Angleton, grandson Charlie Ward and wife Melissa of College Station, granddaughter Michelle Hauck and husband Justin of Denton, great-granddaughter Rylee Hauck of Denton, sister Betty Louise Jones of Neches, sister Rebecca (Tootie) Aills of Palestine, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

