Panthers take second at Port Aransas

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 24, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

PORT ARANSAS–The Mabank Panthers had a successful trip to the Gulf Coast, going 2-2 and taking second place at the Marlin tournament in Port Aransas Nov. 17-19.

The Panthers started the tournament with a tough matchup against the host Port Aransas Marlins, the 10th-ranked Class 2A team in the state.

Senior Jordan Thomas scored 25 points as the Panthers came away with an impressive 56-44 victory.

In the game, Collin Sims had nine points, Jace Capehart and Caleb Dally had seven points each. Cole Plunkett and Matt McGee scored four points in the win. Mabank Head Basketball Coach Tracy Carter was happy with the way his team came out ready to play. “They have a big athletic lineup. Fortunately, our defensive intensity was good tonight, and that was a major factor in our kids getting the win,” Carter said.

The Panthers’ next matchup got no easier, as they had to face Lipan, ranked first in the state in Class 1A.

The Panthers were only down by four at the half, but Lipan’s size eventually took its toll on Mabank, helping Indians beat the Panthers 54-35.

Saturday’s opening game for the Panthers continued the gauntlet of ranked teams, as Mabank had to play LaPoynor, the 20th-ranked team in Class 2A basketball. Down 35-27 at the half, the Panthers roared back behind a great defense, and Cole Plunkett’s 13 second half points to beat the Flyers. Plunkett led the team with 19 points in the game.

After a one-game break, Mabank drew San Antonio TMI. The Panthers raced out to a 23-14 lead, but TMI hit 15 three pointers in the game to take the win, 81-70.

Carter thought the games they played against the ranked teams will only help the Panthers. “Overall it was a good trip…we saw extremely good teams with great size and fundamentals…it will help us be better down the road.”

Seniors Jordan Thomas and Cole Plunkett were named to the All-Tournament Team. The Panthers will be in action on Nov. 29 when they host the Malakoff at Mabank High School gym.