Mary Gayle Lusk

Graveside services for Mary Gayle Lusk were held Nov. 26, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank with Rev. Mike Drinkard officiating.

Gayle was born on Nov. 10, 1957 in Mineral Wells and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 18, 2016 at the age of 59.

Gayle was adopted by Robert Eugene and Dorothy Mae (Evans) Koepf. Gayle was an amazing woman, mother and wife. She married her best friend, Johnny Ray Lusk, on March 27, 1976 in Lively.

Gayle loved to play Bingo, dominoes, video games and working a good word puzzle. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing. Gayle was a licensed beautician and also worked as a teacher’s aide and bus driver for the Mabank Independent School District. She loved getting together with her family and friends. Gayle’s favorite color was purple and her favorite song was One Day at a Time. She was Christian by faith. Gayle was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gayle was preceded in death by her adopting parents.

She is survived by her loving husband Johnny Lusk of Gun Barrel City, son Danny Ray Lusk of Livingston, daughter Patricia Benitez and husband Jose of Athens, grandchildren Gloria Diane Pena, Cheyenne Pena, Lorenzo Benitez, Mariana Benitez, Galilea Benitez, Jennifer Lusk and Danielle Lusk and one great-granddaughter, other loving family members and many more friends.

