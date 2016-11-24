Kemp cruises to 44-7 victory /

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 24, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The Kemp Lady ’Jackets raced out to 19-1 lead after one quarter, and never looked back in their 44-7 victory over A+ Academy on Nov. 22.

The Lady ’Jackets continued their defensive intensity, leading 31-5 at halftime.

Nine players from the Lady ’Jackets had points in the first half.

With a running clock in the second half, the Lady ’Jackets got a three pointer from Alicia Dennis to start the third quarter to widen the lead to 34-5. After a free throw by the visitors, Haylee Scott added a basket for a 36-6 lead. Alyssa Fisher ended the quarter with a basket to make the score 38-7 at the end of three periods.

Jillian Smith started the fourth quarter off with a three pointer to extend the lead to 34 points at 41-7.

Kayla Gage added a basket, and Hannah Hosch hit a free throw to end the scoring in the game, with the Lady ’Jackets taking it 44-7.

Alyssa Fisher led the Lady ’Jackets in scoring with eight points. Autumn Brown had six points, Jillian Smith and Kayla Gage added five. Mercedes Zapien, Haylee Scott and Natalie Pate each scored four points in the game.

Alicia Dennis scored three points, Beca Galvez and Aleah Pruitt each tossed in two points, and Hannah Hosch added one point in the game.

The Lady ’Jackets improve to 3-3 on the season, and will be in action on Nov. 29 when they host Midlothian Heritage at 6 p.m. at Kemp High School gymnasium.