Mabank alum Costlow excels/Eastfield College freshman named to National Tournament team

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 22, 2016



By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MESQUITE–Payton Costlow has continued her volleyball success after graduating from Mabank in 2016.

The former Lady Panther volleyball player continued her volleyball career at Eastfield College, a division three junior college in Mesquite.

Costlow and her teammates at Eastfield, ranked fourth in the country among D3 colleges, went undefeated this year in conference play (10-0). They also went undefeated in the conference tournament, earning Eastfield the title of Region 5 Champions. This championship earned Eastfield a spot in the National D3 Volleyball Tournament, held in Rochester, Minnesota.

At the national tournament, Eastfield finished third in the nation, bringing home a trophy for the first time in Eastfield College volleyball history.

Costlow was named to the Nationals All-Tournament team. Eastfield finished with a record of 26-5 this season.

Costlow received 2nd team all-conference this season and received all-tournament at the Carrington tournament played earlier this season. Costlow twice received MAC Player of the Week honors for her play.

Costlow, the Henderson County player of the year and honorable mention all-state selection, credits past coaches for her continued success. “I have been blessed with an amazing volleyball career starting from junior high to college,” Costlow said. “Coach Brown and Coach Shelton, head coaches for the Mabank volleyball program, are the main reason I have had these opportunities. I have always had a passion for volleyball, and these coaches allowed me to pursue that passion more and more with 100 percent support every step of the way.”

Costlow is the daughter of Julie and Paul Costlow, and her two brothers Zach and Cody also attended and graduated from Mabank.

She plans to attend Eastfield for one more volleyball season, then transfer to the University of North Texas to continue to pursue her education in social work.

When asked what it takes to be a great volleyball player, Costlow said setting goals is one important aspect, but not the only one. “It takes practice, passion and persistence. It really helps me to set personal and team goals at the beginning of the season and striving for those goals one day at a time,” Costlow said. “Being open to mistakes helps me grow as a player. I try to use all of the talent that God gave me in every practice and match.”

Costlow also credits her success in college to her present teammates. “Having great teammates that have my back and push me to do my best is a big part of the experience too. I’ve been fortunate enough to have had amazing teammates throughout high school, club, and my first year of college,” Costlow said. “The volleyball team for the 2016 season at Eastfield is a talented group of girls that loves the game and hates losing just as much as I do.”