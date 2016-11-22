Jerry Dean Frizzell

Funeral services for Jerry Dean Frizzell were held Nov. 19, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Lilley officiating.

Jerry was born on March 17, 1955 in Dallas to parents Wallace Dean and Iva Jean (Carley) Frizzell and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 17, 2016 at the age of 61.

Jerry served in the United States Navy during Vietnam War. He loved being outdoors fishing, gardening and being with nature. Jerry was a very loving and caring man who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and brother Roy Frizzell.

He is survived by his wife Janet Frizzell of Milford, son Michael Frizzell and wife Tammy of Kemp, son Chris Frizzell and wife Vanessa of Milford, daughter Kelli Frizzell and husband Rodney Pierce of Lancaster, five grandchildren, brother Jamie Frizzell and wife Karen of Kemp, sisters Lisa Morgan and husband David of Ben Wheeler, Thelma Bennett of Irving, Nona Roberts of Kemp and Peggy Hinkle and husband Ricky of Canton, other loving family members and many more friends.

