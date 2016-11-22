Gun Barrel City to name new city secretary/Preliminary findings to be presented in January for possible tourism director

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 22, 2016

Emmalee Doss

Monitor Correspondent

GUN BARREL CITY–The Gun Barrel City Council decided to make an offer to a yet unnamed applicant for city secretary. Longtime officeholder Christy Eckerman has submitted her intention to retire by year’s end. The action was taken after an executive session held Nov. 15, following the regular open session.

“The only thing I can tell you,” City Manager Brett Bauer told The Monitor, “is to be here for the next council meeting,” which was reset for Tuesday Dec. 20, to accommodate the Christmas holiday season.

In other business, the council agreed to move forward with interviewing applicants for the open positions on the Board of Adjustments (BOA), approve an expenditure of $5,000 for a fishing tournament and began to investigate the hiring of a tourism/event director.

The council directed the city manager to report to them in January on what it will take to fund a position focused on bringing tourism to the city. The agenda item was brought up by Councilman David Skains.

City Council members voted to conduct interviews with applicants for open posts on the BOA, although Mayor Pro-tem Rob Rea wanted to table this item to allow more to apply. He said some had missed the opportunity, when it first came up. Rea was hoping to attract others who had not previously served on a city board or committee. He mentioned having “fresh blood” cycling through. However, board members didn’t agree with holding up the process any longer. The board is diminished to four members. This even number would not allow applicants to have a “fair shot,” according to Eckerman.

The Board of Adjustments is comprised of five members and two alternate members appointed by the City Council. Members must be qualified voters of the City. The board hears and determines appeals of administrative decisions, authorizes in specific cases a variance from the terms of the zoning ordinance if the variance is not contrary to the public interest and, due to special conditions; such as, a literal enforcement of the ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship, and so that the spirit of the ordinance is observed and substantial justice is done and such other matters as may be required by the City Council or by law. Decisions made by this board are final. In case of a denial, the applicant’s only recourse is to file an appeal in District Court.

The council approved an expenditure of $5,000 for Texas Tournament Zone to advertise for a fishing tournament they want to hold in May. This tournament will be beneficial to the growth of an interest field in Gun Barrel City, and will bring a boost of revenue to the local businesses, council members heard.

Council members also approved an ordinance that will allow Mayor Jim Braswell to execute an agreement with Texas Department of Transportation on behalf of the city to help pay for the cost of acquiring a right-of-way in connection with the SH 334 bridge expansion equating to 3.4 percent of the cost. City manager Brett Bauer estimates it will be around $800.