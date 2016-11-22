Eustace loses tourney opener 46-43

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 22, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

ITALY–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs fell to Blooming Grove 46-43, on Nov. 17 at the Italy tournament held at Italy High School’s Gladiator Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs tied the score at 43-43 with just 38.1 seconds remaining in the game, but Blooming Grove made three free throws late to take the win. Eustace had the ball with 2.1 seconds remaining, but their shot at the buzzer fell short.

Blooming Grove took the lead early in the game, leading 10-6 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 11-8 on a bucket by senior Sydnee Wynn, but Blooming Grove scored the last basket of the quarter to go up 13-8 at the end of one. That is all the scoring the Lady Lions would do for the next six minutes of the game however.

Wynn scored to make the score 13-10 just 15 seconds into the second quarter. A three-pointer by Zoie Bailey tied it at 13-13 with six minutes remaining in the quarter.

A basket and a free-throw by Miranda Fontenot gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead 16-13 with just over five minutes to go in the half. Another free throw by Johnsynn Luckey extended the lead to 17-13.

The Lady Lions finally scored their first points of the quarter with just over two minutes left, as they scored the next four to tie the score at 17-17. Wynn gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead again with 39 seconds left, and Fontenot ended the scoring in the half on a basket with five seconds remaining. The Lady Bulldogs took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to Blooming Grove, as they scored the first eight of the first 10 points of the quarter to go up 25-23.

The Lady Bulldogs tied it at 25 all on a bucket by Fontenot with 3:25 remaining. Blooming Grove went on an 8-1 run over the next two minutes to take a 33-26 lead with just over a minute left in the quarter. Wynn hit a free-throw and then scored with 3.4 seconds left to draw the Lady Bulldogs to within 33-29 at the end of three quarters.

Wynn also started the fourth quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 33-31. After a Blooming Grove made shot, Wynn again scored to make it 35-33 with 7:12 left.

With 4:22 remaining, Madison Holbert and Lily Sorrels each scored to tie the score at 37-37 with exactly four minutes left in the game. The two teams traded buckets over the next minute and a half. Blooming Grove then went up 43-40 with 1:49 to go. Holbert made three of four free-throws over the next minute to tie it at 43 with 38 seconds remaining.

The Lady Bulldogs could not score again, eventually falling 46-43 to the Lady Lions.

Wynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points. Fontenot added 11 points, Holbert chipped in six points, Bailey and Sorrels had three points each and Luckey added two points in the game.

The Lady Bulldogs will go on the road to face Kaufman on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.