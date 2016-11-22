Enid Hopper

Funeral services for Enid Hopper were held Nov. 22, 2016 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Chaplain Jerry Page officiating.

Enid Lucille Clemments Hopper was born July 27, 1922 in Colfax where she was raised and lived most of her adult life. She passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 18, 2016.

Mrs. Hopper was a talented seamstress and wonderful cook. She retired from Flower’s Baker and also worked at Walmart in Canton in her 80’s. She was a member of Tundra Baptist Church and attended Colfax Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Richard “Dick” Hopper, parents Andrew Grady Clemments and Salina Elizabeth Swinney Clemments, sisters and brothers Rachel Cox, Hiram Clemments, Faye Mayhough, Ray Clemments and Betty Brewer and sons-in-law, Darrell Phillips and David Page.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Katherine and Howard King of Colfax, Charles “Dickie” and Nancy Hopper of Van, Gay Page of Colfax and Carla and Jackie Hefti of Kemp, niece who she raised, Shirley Parsons of Wichita Falls, eleven grandchildren, Denny, Mike, Donna, Tommy, Robin, Rhonda, Tammy, Edward, Andrew, Jackie and Dalton, twenty-one great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.