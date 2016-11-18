Eustace senior basketball player Sydnee Wynn (seated center) signs a letter of intent to play baskeball at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Pictured are back row (left to right), Kelsey Wynn, sister, Monica Wynn, step-mother, Coach LLoyd Mahaffey, Coach Samantha Harris, Coach Tiffany Kiser, Carlton Justice, step-father, front row- seated (left to right), Rasheem Wynn, father and Michelle Justice, mother.
Nov
18
Wynn signs letter to play basketball at University of the Incarnate Word
