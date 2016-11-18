Mabank shuts down Kilgore

November 18, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panthers used a balanced scoring attack and stellar defense to beat Kilgore 53-31 on Nov. 15 at Mabank High School gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers improve to 1-1 on the young season.

Kilgore ran out to a quick 6-0 lead to begin the game, as the Lady Panthers didn’t score a point until senior guard Savannah Chapman nailed a three-pointer with 4:42 left in the opening quarter. Senior post Kylie Neighbors hit two shots and added a free throw for the final five points of the quarter for the Lady Panthers, who trailed 11-8 at the end of the opening frame.

In the second quarter, the Lady Panthers turned up the defensive intensity, hounding Kilgore into multiple turnovers and missed shots. The Lady Panther defense gave up only three points in the second quarter, and the offense started hitting shots.

With Kilgore up 14-8 early in the second quarter, senior guard Jill Odom and Chapman hit back-to-back three pointers to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:09 left in the half.

The Lady Panthers took the lead for the first time in the game on a free throw by Odom, giving them a 15-14 lead with 2:40 left in the half.

Senior guard Carson Marsh then drove to the basket for a lay-up and a three-point Lady Panther lead.

A free throw by Chapman and a lay-up by sophomore guard Brianna Martin put the Lady Panthers up 23-14 with just 38 seconds left before halftime. Neighbors gave the Lady Panthers a double-digit lead with a bucket with just seconds left in the half. Mabank led 25-14 at the half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 17-3 in the second quarter.

Early in the third quarter, Odom drove down the middle of the lane to score the first points of the quarter, prompting a quick timeout from Kilgore with just seconds gone. A short jumper in the lane by senior post Leigh Cunningham widened the margin to 15 points.

A free throw by junior guard Izzy Hardy, a three-pointer by Chapman and two free throws by Martin put the Lady Panthers up 35-20 at the end of the third quarter. Mabank’s defense did not let up in the quarter, as the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 10-6 in the third.

Junior guard Kathryne German got in on the scoring in the fourth quarter, scoring all six of her points in the period. The Lady Panthers continued playing good defense and shooting well, extending the lead to 22 points, and eventually winning by that margin, 53-31.

The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Savannah Chapman, who scored 12 points in the game, including three three-pointers. Marsh, Martin and Neighbors each had eight points. German and Odom each added six points in the game, with Odom also hitting a three. Cunningham finished the night with four points and Hardy added one point.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 21 when they go on the road to face Mexia. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.