James Marlon Amos

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 18, 2016

Aug. 5, 1938 – Nov. 12, 2016

James to a few, Marlon to family and co-workers, “Amo” to friends, Daddy to his children and PawPaw to his grandchildren, died following a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Unable to attend high school, Daddy walked across the graduation stage from his earthly existence to life eternal while being cheered on by family who loved him deeply.

Raised in the city of Boaz in Etowah County, Ala., Daddy worked on the family farm until the age of 17. Seeking an adventure and to build a life of his own, Daddy moved to Dallas.

He worked at Sunshine Biscuit and a few other jobs before finding his niche at Holman Boiler Works. Beginning as a “helper,” Marlon worked his way from crew lead to shop foreman, field superintendent and outside sales representative.

During a career spanning over 37 years, the student became the teacher and was recognized as one of the most respected welders in the boiler-making business.

Marlon returned to Boaz and launched his own welding business and moved to Wichita, Kan. to provide leadership for another welding company.

Following a seven-year hiatus from Holman, Marlon was asked to return where he worked until his pre-mature retirement due to complications caused by asbestosis.

In 1957, Marlon met a young dark-haired Corsicana beauty named Doris Marie Washburn. The rumor is while working as a car hop at the Snappy’s Drive-In in West Dallas, Marie called the police to report a fender bender between Daddy and another man whose fists were about to fly. Fortunately, the only thing flying that night were sparks between Marlon and Marie. Much to her daddy’s chagrin, they were married Dec. 13, 1958. Together they started a family that grew from two to seven.

Daddy loved the country, being outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed gardening, constructing and using his welding skills to build picnic tables, BBQ grills and fences. He was the consummate fish fryer whose skill was often called upon.

Attending Dallas Cowboys football games at the Cotton Bowl and Texas Stadium was a favorite past-time. If not attending the game he’d watch it with family or friends at his favorite lounge or at the VFW Post 3894 where he was a member and an officer.

Whether it was a neighbor, someone looking for a job or a family member in crisis, Daddy was known for offering a helping hand.

Some of Daddy’s favorite memories include the birth of his children, family vacations to Alabama, a trip to the Grand Old Opry, deep sea fishing in the Gulf Of Mexico, pool tournaments and visits from out-of-town family. He was a lover of old school country music (“not that country rock crap”), western movies and television shows, “Jake and the Fat Man” and grilled chicken livers.

Daddy always dreamed of owning his own land and this dream became a reality when he purchased seven-plus acres outside of Grand Saline. Along with the help of Mama and his built in under-aged work crew, many weekends were spent clearing “The Land” in preparation for the building of a weekend respite. This was to be the precursor to a home to which he planned to retire.

On Feb. 5, 1977, Daddy and Mama spent, according to her, a “wonderful” day together. This proved to be their last together as she died unexpectedly that very evening. By his own admission, it was in no way perfect. Daddy’s efforts were nothing short of heroic in keeping his family together, adjusting to a new normal without Mama by his side and moving forward.

He is preceded in death by parents Russell Eugene and Nora Lee (Chamblee), wife Doris Marie (Washburn); daughter Rita Faye, son Joshua Lee, brothers Willie, Leon, J.D., Edward and Herbert.

He is survived by son James Dewayne (Carrie), Spring Hill, Kan., Donna Sue Roberson (J. R.), Seven Points, Rodney Eugene (Tammy), Elkhorn, Neb., Brenda Gay (Tim), Ozark, Mo., Deanna Kaye, Dallas, James Matthew (Audrey), Mount Hope, Kan., twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, sisters Lozelle Harris, of Boaz, Ala., Aline Bigbee of Pinson, Ala., Mazelle Steapleton of Attalla, Ala, and brother R. V. of Attalla, Ala. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Special Thanks to Cedar Lake Home Health and Hospice of Malakoff, Suzanna Scholes, Donna Brock, Bobbie Cupp, Sharon Walker and others who volunteered time and energy to support Daddy and his family.

Family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Both gatherings will occur at Eubanks Cedar Creek Funeral Home, 601 State Highway 198, Mabank. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Laurel Land, 6000 S. R. L. Thorton Fwy, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers and because Daddy enjoyed Michael J. Fox, direct your generous donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P. O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Donations may be made by phone: 1(800)798-7644 or online: www.michaeljfox.org.

Celebration of Life will presided over by sons Rev. James Dewayne Amos and Rev. Rodney Amos. Honorary Pallbearers are Turner Soto, Riley Roberson and W.K. Washburn. Pallbearers are J.R. Roberson, Bob Harrell, Chris Anthony, Randy Kinnamon, Christopher Thompson, Connor Amos and Joel Amos.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.