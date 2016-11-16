Veterans Memorial marks 10 years with service/DAR Sarah Maples Chapter hosts dedication with moving stories

By Denise York

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–A large crowd of Mabank area citizens gathered Saturday Nov. 12 to honor local Veterans and dedicate additions to the Veterans Memorial, observing the 10th anniversary of the Mabank Memorial Gardens, located beside the park pavilion.

The Sarah Maples Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Susan Cothran recounted the beginnings of the memorial, honoring those whose hard work and dedication made it possible.

The memorial gardens, was established in 2006 with a year-round flowering garden maintained by members of the Sarah Maples Chapter. Some of its newest improvements furnished by the city include trees, planted by local Girl Scouts, plants, memorial benches, two plaques, explaining the purpose of the memorial and a handicap accessible parking area.

Mabank Police Officer Eddie Doss told about the recently installed sprinkler system and parking. He also shared some stories about veterans close to him. He said his wife’s grandfather, Navy Veteran Herbert Sims, served on the beaches of Normandy in World War II. “His job was to account for the dead.” On that same day, Doss’ grandfather, William Doss, was one of those who stormed the beach on D-Day. “These two men, one from Chicago and one from Canton, Texas were within miles of each other on D-Day, not knowing each other and certainly not aware that their two grandchildren would one day meet and marry.

“As veterans, we are connected in some way to each other and will be for the rest of our lives,” Doss told the gathering. He thanked his brothers and sisters-in-arms for their service.

A new American citizen and husband of Geniece Morris, a former Sarah Maples Chapter DAR Regent, George Godson, entertained the crowd with performed “God Bless the U.S.A.” otherwise known as “I’m Proud to be an American” made famous by Lee Greenwood.

Godson served in Vietnam as a citizen of Canada.

Mabank High School Speech and Debate class members Clara Teague and Emily Richardson shared moving and inspiring essays they wrote for a Veterans of Foreign Wars contest entitled, “What it Means to be an American.” Teague’s speech took a quote from U.S. Army Private Martin A. Treptow. After being killed in action during World War I, his pledge was discovered in his pocket. It read, “I will fight cheerfully and do my utmost as if the whole issue of the struggle depended on me alone.” Teague took that pledge as her own. Richardson compared America to a house being built, beautiful and majestic and still in progress. She talked about the Founding Fathers laying the foundation and the Veterans providing the walls. She said everyone has a part, even if it is only a nail.

Members of the Mabank High School Panther Choir entertained with patriotic songs including “The Star Spangled Banner.” Mabank High School donated money from their “Spirit Week” to support the Veteran’s Memorial.

Texas State Representative District 4 Stuart Spitzer spoke proudly about being an American and a Texan. He told about his father, who was a Veteran. After 9-11, Spitzer went to Bangladesh as a medical missionary. Bangladesh was 85% Muslim, so during that period of time there was fear about how they may be received. Spitzer asked those he met how they felt about Americans and without exception, he said, they loved Americans. “In 1991, during Desert Storm after a monsoon hit Bangladesh, President George Bush sent 4,000 troops and several tons in supplies to feed the people, fix their roads and bury their dead. The water supply, when the troops left, was better than it was before the monsoon. The people remember, not the politicians, but the American soldiers, and they loved us.”

Mabank Area Good Samaritans President and retired Air Force Veteran Bill Burnett told everyone about, “The Changing Face of Veterans.” He honored the men and women who fought and died and those who supported the efforts at home. He charged the crowd to tell the stories, the history and what it meant for Veterans to go to war and sacrifice all for their country and to fill the gaps in what is being taught in our schools. “In some schools, they don’t even say the Pledge of Allegiance,” he said. “It’s up to us as Veterans and private citizens to educate the children. We cannot fail to carry that history forward.”

The ceremony concluded with all attending Veterans coming up on stage to be greeted and given mementoes of the day, including a flag pin and a printout of a newspaper from Dec. 7, 1941 prepared especially for them by Iraqi War Veteran Jeremy Brillhart.