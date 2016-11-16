Kemp loses heartbreaker in bi-district

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 16, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

GREENVILLE–The Kemp Yellowjackets went from elation to heartache in a matter of seconds in its 42-36 bi-district loss to Pottsboro on Nov. 11 at Greenville’s TA “Cotton” Ford Stadium. The wild fourth quarter saw the two teams combine for 57 points, including 36 points from the ’Jackets.

Kemp came back from a 21-point deficit for the third time in the game to finally take the lead with under a minute left. Down 35-28, Kemp running back/quarterback Elijah Gardiner scored on a four-yard run, bringing the score to 35-34.

Kemp then gambled and won, going for two on the extra point try, taking the lead 36-35.

Pottsboro took the ensuing possession down the field, and with 19 seconds left, Pottsboro quarterback Hunter Watson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Poe, giving the Cardinals a 42-36 lead with 13 seconds left.

The ’Jackets ran out of time on the final possession of the game.

The ’Jackets scored all 36 of their points in a wild fourth quarter, as they trailed 21-0 going into the final period.

Pottsboro got on the board right away when Myles Mitchusson took the opening kickoff back 88 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

With seven minutes to go in the first quarter, Watson connected with Mitchusson on a touchdown pass to send Pottsboro into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead.

Pottsboro extended the lead to 21-0 on a Watson 80-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Poe with five minutes left in the half. The score was 21-0 as both teams head into the locker rooms at halftime.

While there was no scoring in the third quarter, the fourth quarter made up for that.

Kemp started their rally early in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gardiner to wide receiver Josiah Brewington with 11 minutes remaining in the quarter. Pottsboro didn’t wait long to score again, as Mitchusson took another kickoff back for a touchdown, this time from 80 yards away, widening the margin to 28-7.

Kemp scored just one minute later as Gardiner and Brewington hooked up again, this time on an 11-yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 28-14 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Cardinals regained their 21-point lead as Watson scored on a 3-yard run, making it 35-14 with just six minutes to go in the game.

The ’Jackets fought back again, this time on a 55-yard scamper from Caleb Bolin, making the score 35-20 just one minute later.

On their next possession, Kemp would draw to within seven points at 35-28 after Gardiner’s six-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. Just three minutes remained on the clock.

Gardiner scored again from four yards out with under a minute left, setting up the dramatic finish.

Instead of going for the tie, Kemp faked the extra point try as Gardiner found Brewington for a two-point conversion, giving the ’Jackets their first lead of the game at 36-35.

A three-play 61-yard drive by Pottsboro ended with a 26-yard pass from Watson to Poe that would dash the ’Jackets hopes of upsetting the district winner from District 5-3A.

Gardiner was 12/23 for 224 yards and two touchdowns passing, and also led the Kemp rushing attack with 100 yards on eight carries, and added two more touchdowns on the ground.

Clamon ran 11 times for 64 yards, Caleb Bolin had 60 yards on four carries, and Desmond Jones carried seven times for 14 yards.

Josiah Brewington led the ’Jackets in receiving with four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Kane Johnson added 57 yards on four receptions, Gardiner caught two passes for 44 yards, and Alec Cooper caught one pass for 13 yards.

Five turnovers hurt the ’Jackets in the game. The Kemp offense totaled 461 yards in the game, while the defense held Pottsboro to just 285 yards, including just 89 on the ground.

Brewington and Boomer Irvin led the team in tackles with five each. Marcus Sullivan had a fumble recovery for the ’Jackets, and Jaise Bowie had an interception.

The ’Jackets end their season with a 7-4 record.