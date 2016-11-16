Johnny Mathis

In loving memory of Johnny Mathis, who was born July 23, 1943 in California and passed away Nov. 10, 2016 in Eustace.

Johnny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He served his country as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam and as a police officer in California for 30 years. He moved to Texas in 2006.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. He will be missed by many other friends and relatives.