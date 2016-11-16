Bulldogs place in top three at state/Westbrook wins state as girls XC takes second, boys finish third

Monitor Staff Reports

ROUND ROCK–It was a pretty good day for the cross country teams from Eustace. Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs finished on the podium at the Class 3A UIL State Cross Country Championships Nov. 12 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

The boys team finished third out of 16 teams at the meet.

The team was paced by Ericsen Gudjohnsen, who placed 10th with a time of 16:22, which earned the senior all-state honors.

Senior Zane Arambula finished 29th with a time of 16:57.

Bulldog senior Andrew Page ran a time of 17:14 and finished 39th, followed closely by senior Michael Wong who ran the race in 17:15 and placed 41st.

Wrapping up the boys team was junior Michael Zimmerer’s 47th Place finish in a time of 17:17, just two seconds behind Wong.

Dalton Page finished 57th, running the race in a time of 17:25. Sophomore Nicholas Westbrook placed 67th and ran a 17:47. A total of 151 runners participated in the 3A meet.

The team average was a 17:01, which is a record for the Eustace cross country program.

The Lady Bulldogs finished second at the meet, just missing the top spot by 14 points. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Class 3A state champion, senior Chanda Westbrook, who won the meet with a time of 11:24.

Westbrook beat the second-place finisher by nearly nine seconds. Westbrook’s time was also the fastest two-mile time of the day, in all classifications.

Senior Shelby White finished 11th with a time of 12:00, a personal best that earned her all-state honors.

White was followed by senior Cara Henson, who placed 20th with a run of 12:16, also a personal best.

Senior Skye Burns placed 39th, finishing the race in a time of 12:34, freshman Macy Penix finished in 60th place with a 12:48.

Rounding out the Lady Bulldog team was sophomore Reece Thorne, who finished with a time of 12:55 and in 74th place, and freshman Sabrina Davis who finished 95th with a time of 13:14.

The Lady Bulldogs ran the fastest average of any team in the class in the past 11 years, which they ran in 12:12. There were 149 girls running in the meet in Class 3A.

There were only four teams in the state to have both the boy’s and girl’s teams receive a podium spot.

The teams were Southlake Carroll, The Woodlands, Sundown, and Eustace.