Betty Jo Blaine

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 16, 2016

Betty Jo Blaine was born on April 9, 1921 in Tulsa, Okla. to parents Robert E. Lee and Elma (Gladden) Nations and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 9, 2016 at the age of 95.

Betty was known as “B.J.” to her family and friends. Betty was married to the love of her life, George Morrison from 1941-2009.

She worked in mortgage with real estate and was an amazing homemaker. Betty loved being outdoors working in her yard and working with indoor plants. She once won Yard of the Month for Loon Bay. Betty attended First Baptist in Gun Barrel City. She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband George Morrison, brother Glenn Nations, brother and sister-in-law Robert E. Lee “Buddy” Nations Jr. and Pauline Nations.

She is survived by her son Jim Blaine of Gun Barrel City and son John Blaine and wife Pam of Hendersonville, N.C., other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Dallas in memory of Betty Blaine.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.