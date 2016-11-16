Adrian Shaw

Funeral services for Adrian Shaw were held Nov. 14, 2016 at Abby Chapel in Dallas with interment following at Restland Memorial Park.

Adrian was born on May 23, 1929 in Van Buren, Mo. to parents Clarence and Ferrell (Rector) Shaw and entered into eternal rest on Nov. 12, 2016 at the age of 87.

Adrian married the love of his life June, in 1952 and they were married for 64 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, camping and golfing.

Adrian was a Mason Shrine. He worked in the water pump business for over 30 years. Adrian attended First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City. He was a very loving and Christian caring man who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Adrian was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Louise and Bill Rayfield, brother Jim Shaw and nephew Adrian Shaw.

He is survived by his wife June Shaw of Mabank, son James Shaw and wife Jean of Salt Lake City, Utah, son Mark Shaw and wife Karen of Elkhorn, Wis., grandsons Kyle Shaw and wife Katie of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ryan Shaw of Dallas, granddaughters Erin Shaw of Las Vegas, Lori Shaw of Austin and Jana Shaw of Dallas, great-grandchildren Margo, Max, Addie, Makell and Henry, sister Gayla Johnson and husband Hobert of St. Louis, Mo., sister-in-law Jean Shaw of Houston, brother-in-law Bill Shane and wife Rosa of Mission, nephews Craig Rayfield and wife Mary, Scott Rayfield and wife Clara, Jimmy Shaw and wife Paula of Houston, niece Lisa Shaw of Houston, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.