Trump becomes the 45th President-elect

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 10, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

NEW YORK–In the wee hours of the morning, Donald Trump mounted the podium at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan to make his victory speech at having won the general election for President of the United States. His venue, chosen for its ability to accommodate a large crowd, was situated just two blocks from the Javits Convention Center, where Clinton supporters rallied.

He announced that Hillary Clinton had called to congratulate him and all his supporters for their victory. And Trump acknowledged her long, and hard-fought campaign.

“We owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country,” he said. He also embraced all his supporters by recognizing that the victory belonged “to all of us.”

“As I’ve said from the beginning, ours was not a campaign but rather an incredible and great movement, made up of millions of hard-working men and women who love their country and want a better, brighter future for themselves and for their family.

“It is a movement comprised of Americans from all races, religions, backgrounds, and beliefs, who want and expect our government to serve the people — and serve the people it will.

“Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream. I’ve spent my entire life in business, looking at the untapped potential in projects and in people all over the world. That is now what I want to do for our country. Tremendous potential. I’ve gotten to know our country so well. Tremendous potential. It is going to be a beautiful thing. Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential.

“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

“We have a great economic plan. We will double our growth and have the strongest economy anywhere in the world. At the same time, we will get along with all other nations willing to get along with us. We will be. We will have great relationships. We expect to have great, great relationships.

“No dream is too big, no challenge is too great. Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach.

“America will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We must reclaim our country’s destiny and dream big and bold and daring. We have to do that. We’re going to dream of things for our country, and beautiful things and successful things once again.

“I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America’s interests first, we will deal fairly with everyone, with everyone. All people and all other nations.

“We will seek common ground, not hostility; partnership, not conflict.”

Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate Trump on his win, saying “Russia is ready to restore a full-fledged relationship with the United States.”