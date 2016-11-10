Sue Nell Johnson Burns

Sue Nell Johnson Burns was born on June 4, 1935 in the Odom community to parents Haden and Zaleme Odom and passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2016 after a long illness.

She attended the Mabank Public Schools except for a brief time between 1946 and 1948 when the family moved to Texas City. After graduation in 1953, she went to Dallas to work.

She and her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Johnson,were married on Oct. 30, 1954. They lived in various places while he was in the U.S. Army and then moved to Denton when Kenneth began working for Texas Instruments. They later moved to Garland and remained there until they returned to Mabank in the early 80’s. Kenneth passed away on March 30, 1997.

She worked in the Mabank schools as a “one on one” teacher to special needs children. She later married Roland Burns in 2001. He passed away in 2008.

Sue was loved by everyone. Her sweet personality endeared her to everyone she met. She was a devout Christian and a long time member of First Baptist Church in Mabank where for 30+ years, she taught the four and five-year olds. The children loved her and continue to ask about “Miss Sue”.

She was preceeded in death by her parents Haden and Zaleme Odom, brother Billy Gray Odom, sisters Virginia and husband, Joe Kenneth Pipins, Martha Bramblitt and Myra Clontz.

She is survived by sons Ken Johnson and wife Denise, Greg Johnson and wife Beth, grandchildren Kenny Johnson and wife Lacey, Jennifer Lackey and husband Wesley, Daniel Johnson, Keith Baker, Karen Kendrick and husband Drew and their son Jayson, sister-in-law Jane Odom, brothers-in-law Dick Bramblitt, Don Clontz, nieces and nephews, special cousin Mary Ann Odom, cousins and a host of friends. She will be greatly missed.

Services were heldNov. 10, 2016 with Bro. Don Teague officiating.Interment followed the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Mabank’s kindergarten department.