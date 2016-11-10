Lady Panthers fall to Bullard in opener

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 10, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panthers began the season at home looking for a win. They fell short of that goal as Mabank was a victim of effective three-point shooting in its 62-29 loss Nov. 8 at Mabank High School gym.

The Lady Panthers got down early, as Bullard came out firing three-pointers, hitting four in the opening period to take an 18-7 lead after one quarter of play.

Mabank cut the lead to 21-12 with 5:21 remaining in the second quarter, but Bullard scored the next four points to extend the lead to 13 with just over four minutes left in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers would add four more points in the quarter, but behind three more three-point baskets, Bullard took a 34-16 lead into halftime.

The lead was extended to 42-16 two minutes into the third quarter, as Bullard’s hot shooting continued. Three more treys for Bullard allowed the visitors to take a 50-22 lead into the final period.

The Lady Panthers fought back to cut the deficit to 22 points with a couple more baskets, bringing the score to 59-27 with 2:12 to go, but backed by the last of their 12 three-pointers on the night, Bullard would add the final points to close the scoring at 62-29.

The Lady Panthers balanced scoring attack was led by Brianna Martin with six points. Carson Marsh, L. Cunningham and J. Odom each added five points. K. German chipped in four points, and I. Hardy and K. Neighbors added two points each in the game.

The Lady Panthers are now 0-1 on the season. They will be in action on Tuesday, Nov. 15 when they host Kilgore at 6:15 p.m.