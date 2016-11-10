Lady ’Jackets rally to beat Wills Point

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 10, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–It did not look good early for the Kemp Lady ’Jackets. Wills Point scored the first seven points of the game, and went up 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady ’Jackets rallied to beat the Lady Tigers 47-42 in basketball action at Kemp High School Gymnasium on Nov. 8.

Wills Point came out firing and lead 7-0 with 3:31 left in the first period. Kemp did not hit a shot in the first period, but came away with two free throws, to trail the Lady Tigers 14-2 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, things got much better for the Lady ’Jackets, as they started going inside to Haylee, who scored nine points in the second quarter. Kemp cut the lead to 20-11 with a little over four minutes left in the second quarter.

The lead was 20-15 with just over two minutes left, as the Lady ’Jackets’ defense made a couple of stops.

Wills Point extended the lead to 24-16 with a minute and a half left in the second quarter, but Kemp came right back, scoring six of the last eight points of the half to cut the lead to four at halftime to 26-22.

The Lady ’Jackets continued their defensive intensity and finally tied the game at 30-30 with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter. Kemp took its first lead of the game on a three pointer from Jillian Smith to make the score 34-31.

The score was tied at the end of the third quarter at 34 all, as Wills Point scored the last three points of the quarter.

The Lady ’Jackets raced out quickly in the fourth quarter, taking a 39-34 lead just 52 seconds into the quarter. They led 40-34 with six minutes to go.

The lead was still six points four minutes later, as the teams traded baskets, making the score 44-38 with just two minutes left in regulation. Wills point rallied to get to within two points at 44-42 on a couple of miscues by the Lady ’Jackets, but a basket put them up by four, and a Haylee Scott free throw extended the lead to 47-42 with four seconds left.

Scott led the team in scoring with 14 points, Mercedes Zapien scored 13 and Jillian Smith added 11. Alicia Dennis chipped in four points, Hannah Hosch and Alicia Dennis each contributed two points, and Autumn Brown added one point for the Lady ’Jackets.

The Lady ’Jackets move to 1-0 on the season. They will be in action on Tuesday, Nov. 15 when they host Rice. Game time is at 6 p.m.