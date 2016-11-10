How the General Election shakes out locally

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–For the first time in eight years, the nation voted the same way as Texas with Republicans winning the White House and a majority in Congress. Donald Trump won Texas’s 38 electoral votes with 52 percent of the popular vote to Hillary Clinton’s 43 percent.

Because the race between the two candidates was predicted to have an opposite outcome, the concession call from Hillary was delayed until it became crystal clear what the outcome would be. Excerpts from Trump’s victory speech accompany this article.

It was the first time in history, that a true outsider had won the presidency.

In Henderson County 80.49 percent of voters selected a straight Republican ballot, while 18.63 percent selected Democrats. Kaufman County had similar results with nearly 73 percent voting straight Republican and 25 percent choosing Democrat candidates.

Jeb Hensarling returns to Congress to represent Texas District 5.

John Wray will continue to represent District 10 in the State House.

Wayne Christian (R) becomes the next Railroad Commissioner.

On the local scene in Henderson County:

• Charles “Chuck” McHam will serve as Precinct 3 County Commissioner with more than 81 percent of the vote

• Kay Langford will serve as Precinct 1 Constable with 63.5 percent of the vote.

• ESD 11 will be created with 77 percent of voters favoring the action

• Caney City voters agreed to issue a $199,000 bond to build and equip a fire station

• Crossroads ISD voters selected Shelly Robertson (505), William “Russell” Giles Jr. (472), Darren Himes (465) and Kevin Hazelip (399) to sit on the school board.

• Malakoff ISD voters selected Peggy Dewberry (1,004), Duana Busch (800) and Michael Kent Monroe (794) to sit on the school board.

In Kaufman County:

• Terry Barber will serve as Precinct 3 County Commissioner with nearly 63 percent of the vote.

• Town of Scurry, Andy Sloan (135) and Linda McWhorter (84) will serve as Alderman.

• The Wills Point ISD Proposition 1 passed with 54 percent of the vote.