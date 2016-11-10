Billy Paul Holland

Billy Paul Holland, 67, of Tool passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Bill was born and raised in Daingerfield.

Bill attended Sam Houston State University where he received a Bachelors of Science Degree. He recently retired from his job at Terrell State Hospital after 15 years of service. Bill was a kind hearted, caring man and any person that met him came to know this very quickly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Pauline Holland and his soulmate Virgil Lee Bentley.

He is survived by his niece Dee Ann Russell and her husband Cary, partner Gary Doyle, mother Thelma, sister- in-law Phyllis Tauber, nephews Cecil and Tim Bentley, great nieces Heather and Amber Russell and lifelong friend Layne Zimmer.

The family would like to thank the staff of Solaris Hospice. Your love, caring and compassion meant more than words can ever say.

