ATHENS–Six are arrested in game rooms, which were also closed down after Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and Fire Marshal Shane Renberg paid a visit.

The two lawmen led a team of deputies from both offices on inspections of game rooms across the county Nov. 3.

“In these cases, they were not up to standards so they were shut down,” Hillhouse said. “And the people inside committing offenses were put in jail.”

Each facility had safety violations, such as improper electrical wiring.

A slew of charges ranging from possession of suspected methamphetamines to warrants for making terroristic threats, a parole violation, and for having prohibited weapons landed the six in the Henderson County Jail.

“Every chance we have to legitimately crack down on these facilities we do,” Hillhouse said.

“Fire Marshal Renberg and his deputies, Sheri Powers, and Jarrod Mills did outstanding work bringing this to our attention. I am proud of the inter-agency cooperation exhibited in this case,” he said. “Without Marshal Renberg and his team, we would not have been able to close the businesses nor find the criminals inside. Credit for this great investigative work goes to the marshal and his dedicated team.”

Hillhouse assembled Major Bryan Tower, Narcotic Investigator Kay Langford, Investigators Robert Powers, Brad Beddingfield and Josh Rickman from his office to assist with the inspections.

The six Game Rooms closed along with those arrested are:

• Richardson Road, David Adam Alexander, Jr., 32, warrant for terroristic threat on a family member;

• Park Harbor Road, Carrie A. Johnson, 53, warrant for failing to identify herself by giving false or fictitious information;

• Lucky Lucky Game Room on State Highway 198, Matthew Poe, 31, violation of pardon and parole warrant and having a prohibited weapon on his person; also Joshua Ochoa, 27 for possession of suspected methamphetamines and outstanding arrest warrants;

•Double Down on County Road 2803, Tina Maddox, 55, possession of suspected methamphetamines, and Amye Brown, 44, arrested for outstanding warrants;

• Two at 198 and Michael’s Cove Road was closed. A third at the same location was secured upon arrival, so could not be inspected, Hillhouse reported.

“My deputies did an outstanding job keeping everyone safe during these investigations and putting these folks in jail where they belong,” Hillhouse said.

“In the past we have responded to assaults and made narcotics arrests at these businesses that feature eight-liner machines. We intervene and shut them down.”