School buzzes about Jacket Radio/Junior high students operate Kemp ISD’s first online station

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 8, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–Jacket Radio made its official debut to the public at the Kemp Junior High Football game Nov. 3. Pre-game activities were punctuated with the playing of student-produced programing through the Public Address system. Students also passed out flyers and music request cards to those in attendance.

“We’re doing something that even the high school hasn’t attempted,” coach and teacher Jamie Martin told The Monitor. A free App in the Google Play Store, titled Jacket Radio, puts listeners in touch with the student-operated station that is teaching them the basics of business management, the use of technology and how to make timely information work in a business environment.

Formerly a history teacher, Martin became certified last year to teach the Business Information Technology class, and knew the curriculum is often taught using a model or “fake” business. “I asked myself, ‘why can’t we do a real business?’” In selecting a radio station, Martin viewed it as an exciting enhancement for the students. “Music is a great way to connect with the students, so I asked Mr. Tracy (the principal) about it,” Martin explained.

“Mr. Tracy is all about being out of the box and he was all ‘Go for it,’” Carol Fogleman, school secretary said. She heard the conversation between Martin and Tracy.

Since the first day over the Internet, until Nov. 4, the tracking software reports 4,045 listeners. “These aren’t all unique listeners, I have it on everyday here in the classroom,” Martin explained. “But it’s a start.”

The collection of listener responses, when the largest audience is on-line with the station and other data are tracked and compiled by the classroom’s Marketing Department, whose job it is to increase audience size and develop data to attract local businesses as advertisers to support the radio station, just as commercial stations do.

Recently, a meeting of superintendents from Region 10 met at Kemp ISD for a leadership workshop. A handful of students made a brief presentation of what they are learning and doing in Mr. Martin’s BIT class and several of those schools have scheduled visits with Martin’s classes to get a closer look.

“We have to educate them for their future,” Fogleman said of the program’s sophisticated technology and equipment, which may be ahead of some local radio stations. “These kids are headed in a forward direction for their future,” she said.

This is Martin’s sixth year teaching. He graduated from Eustace High School and then went on to coach at Navarro Junior College. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station, and majored in history and minored in coaching and social studies. He also attended classes at the University of Texas at Tyler. “I began my teaching career in Trinidad, and then moved here to Kemp.”

After Principal Clay Tracy gave Martin the green light, Martin started learning all he could about online radio and came up with a plan, list of needed technology and a vision for how it might operate and meet the state’s required skills acquisition for the class.

“Mr. Tracy told me ‘Go for it. You’re going to fail, but then you can fix it.,’ which helped us succeed,” Martin said. He plants that same idea into the hearts and heads of his students, so they will not shy away from trying new things. “The only way to succeed, in business or anything else is through learning from your mistakes,” he said. “The point shouldn’t be to avoid failing. The attitude should be, ‘Well, that didn’t work, what else can I try to make it work? The opposite of success is quitting. It’s not failing.”

“The growing pains have really not been too stressful and a lot of that has to do with the help of Mr. Tracy, Superintendent Phil Edwards and all the support for the other administrators,” Martin said. “Not one of them has been negative about this project and have either given me solutions or simply trusted me to figure it out, which has allowed the students and I to be as creative as we can.”

Fogleman and office staffer Lib Flach report that every day through the summer, Martin came to work “just beaming. You could tell just how excited he was by his idea for a studio.”

He spent most the summer building and equipping the studio and getting everything hooked up. “I learned how to create an App, which was a real challenge because I had never written code before,” he said.

When school started, his class spent the first week learning to write a resume, present themselves professionally during an interview and learn the different aspects of their job description for the station.

“The first person I hired in each class was a station manager,” he said. Then that student came to understand the different departments, the talents, skills and proclivities needed to fill the vacancies in each department, to fill in an organizational chart.

Then together, the station manager and Martin conducted interviews and selected students for each department. The departments include Marketing, Programing, Sports Community Outreach and Research, and Engineering. Martin says once, the station has attracted enough listeners and collected enough data about listening habits and interests, they hope to add a sales department.

Students spend their class period working from a work flow table, that lists tasks to be completed each class period.

One of the features on Jacket Radio include The Word of the Day. This week that word is Wisdom. Cheyanne Gibson, finds a dictionary definition for the word and in this case, she also locates a verse from the Bible that gives insight to the word’s meaning.

But that’s not all she does, she also finds a Bad Joke of the Week. “Most the time I make it up,” she said. Today’s creation is: “Why did Adele cross the road?” Answer:” To say hello from the other side.”

Another student creates programing for the Two Tips for the Day. While another writes a weather report. When each segment is written, it is turned into the station manager for any corrections, changes or questions, before the student goes into the recording booth with an engineer to lay down track.

Of course, there is also a sports segment, which sometimes includes interviews with a coach.

Student Morgan Adrio explains that if she isn’t able to finish her assignment this period, she will return later in the day to get it done. “Come Monday morning, we have to be ready,” she said.

The outreach and research department has found and brought in Kemp High School alumni to talk about what it was like to be in junior high in whatever year the alumni attended classes. Then they research some of the popular music of that year, current events, local conditions, etc. and write out interview questions. The interviews take place in person, through emails or over the telephone. All the parts are put together into an interesting feature.

Right now, the department is reaching out to record label makers to gain some early releases on new music, just as the commercial radio stations do, Martin said. Jacket Radio already holds the necessary licenses and royalty clearances to play published music of many different types.

So far, the programming is all pre-recorded. The students in six classes a day, including two speech classes, create four hours of programing, which gets replayed six times a day. “Our goal is to get to six hours of programing daily and replay it four times daily,” Martin said.

Another goal is to include live sessions that will be then replayed along with the other programing. Martin has his eye on a staff-on-student volleyball game for their first live online broadcast. The game is a reward for the school collecting 2,000 canned goods for local food pantries. The game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“I am most impressed with the level of motivation, participation, professionalism, and growth on behalf of the students already,” Principal Tracy said. “They are tackling this opportunity with an excitement and fervor that I had not anticipated. As designed, they are functioning as a true business would and learning exponentially along the way.”

“Our future aspirations involve expanding the program into visual media and web design. We hope to develop our very own IT/media/marketing department here at the junior high – run by students – allowing us to deliver highly competent, career-ready students to the high school.”