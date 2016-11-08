Lady Panthers fall to Carthage in four

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 8, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Sports Writer

WHITEHOUSE–The Mabank Lady Panthers ran into a buzz saw on Thursday, Nov. 3. That was the Carthage Lady Dawgs, who upended Mabank’s playoff run in four sets at Whitehouse High School gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Dawgs by the score of 25-20, 9-25, 13-25 and 6-25.

The Lady Panthers did not make it easy for Carthage, as Mabank came out firing on all cylinders in the first set to beat the Lady Dawgs and go up one set to none.

Although Carthage went up 4-0 early, the Lady Panthers fought back to tie it at 5-5, as junior outside hitter Hanna Smith served three straight points, and went ahead 7-5 with seinor middle blockerHaley Mashburn serving. Junior outside hitter Lauren Thomas then served four straight balls that the Lady Panthers earned points on, extending their lead to 11-6.

The Lady Panthers widened the margin to 17-11, and extended it more to go up 23-16 before Carthage put up a small rally to get back to within three at 23-20.

The Lady Panthers would not be denied in the first set however, and scored the final two points of the set to end it at 25-20.

Carthage regrouped during the break between the first and second sets, and in the second set raced out to a seven to one lead.

Unfortunately, the set never got any better for the Lady Panthers, as Carthage went up 18-3 after scoring 12 consecutive points before the Lady Panthers broke the serve.

At 20-4, the Lady Panthers scored five of the next six points to get within 21-9, but Carthage would end with four straight to tie the match up at one set a piece.

The Lady Panthers kept the third set closer, trailing only 11-8 at one point in the set. Carthage went on another long run to go up the Lady Panthers would get no closer. Carthage would extend the lead to 22-11, and eventually go up two sets to one with a 25-13 win in set three.

In the fourth and final set, Carthage again raced out to a big lead early, putting the Lady Panthers on their heels and in catch-up mode. The Lady Dawgs went up 8-1, and then 13-2. The Lady Panthers tried to fight back, but Carthage, ranked fourth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state volleyball poll, was just too much for the Lady Panthers on this night. Carthage scored eight consecutive points to go up 21-3, and ended it a few serves later at 25-6.

The Mabank Lady Panthers end their season as bi-district champions and area qualifiers, with a record of 21-16 on the season.