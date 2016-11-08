Kemp downed in regular season finale

Monitor Staff Reports

SUNNYVALE–Although the final game of the regular season did not go as planned for the Kemp Yellowjackets, the team has no time to dwell on the 49-21 loss to Sunnyvale on Nov. 4 at Raider Stadium in Sunnyvale. The playoffs start now, and the Yellowjackets will have to get prepared for it.

The Yellowjackets will take on Pottsboro, the winner of District 5-3A, in the bi-district round of the UIL state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 at TA “Cotton” Ford Stadium on the campus of Greenville High School.

The ’Jackets got down early to the Raiders, trailing by three touchdowns, at 21-0 as the first quarter came to a close. Although the ’Jackets tried to fight their way back, the deficit was just too much to overcome against such a team as Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale got the scoring started on a Caleb McDill 48-yard scamper to make it 7-0. Troy Sterling then extended the lead to 14-0 with a two-yard run. Still in the first quarter, Sterling added his second touchdown of the night, again taking it in from two yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Sunnyvale took a 35-0 halftime lead into the locker room on McDill’s two touchdown passes to Chima Enyinna, one from 28 yards out and one from 30.

The Yellowjackets got on the board early in the third quarter, as quarterback Cameron Clamon took the ball in from five yards out, making the score 35-7. Sunnyvale would extend the lead to 42-7 on Sterling’s third touchdown of the night, this time from 35 yards away.

The ’Jackets scored again to cut the lead to 42-14 on a two-yard pass from Clamon to Elijah Gardiner. Sunnyvale again widened the margin to 49-14 as Cash Goodhart scored on a three-yard run.

The ’Jackets would not go down easily however, as Caleb Bolin took a handoff and raced 78 yards for another Kemp touchdown. Darrell Booker kicked the extra point, making it 49-21. Booker was perfect on his three extra point attempts.

The score remained at 49-21 after the Yellowjacket touchdown, and Kemp would run out of time, taking the loss to the Raiders.

The ’Jackets fall to 7-3 on the season, and 4-3 in District 6-3A play.