Whisper’s eviction stands

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 4, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank City Council members issued a statement at their Nov. 1 meeting leaving no doubt as to the fate of Whisper the Library Cat.

The only animals that will be admitted to the Tri-County Library, now under the city’s management, are those trained as service animals and restrained by their owners, or those brought in for a Summer Reading Program.

The council prepared the statement in response to the media attention and petition efforts of those protesting Whisper’s eviction.

Once again, Ed Busch, Friends of the Animals and serving as spokesperson for the group presented an informal petition of about 200 names favoring the return of Whisper to the only home she has known, The Tri-County Library.

Busch presented clippings from local newspapers and attention from Dallas media, including two radio stations and the Dallas Morning News, all seeming to favor the return of Whisper to her home. He also presented an informal petition from local residents.

“Only one person refused to sign the petition and that was because the person was a household member of one of the council members,” he said. As to the issue concerning possible liability and harm the cat might cause to a visitor to the library, Busch pointed to the eight years without a single incident occurring. He reminded the council that all costs related to Whisper were being provided by Friends of the Animals and that would continue.

“As difficult as this is,” stated a prepared response from the City of Mabank, “we must regard the safety and the needs of all of our constituents and the potential danger and risk associated with animals and the resulting liability of the library if anyone is injured because of disease, fleas and ticks, allergens, or biting and scratching, whether intended or unintended.”

The statement refers the reader to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for potential harm, the city seeks to avoid.

The council left no doubt that it would not supercede the advice of attorney and insurer in the matter.

While the library was under the management of a nonprofit, there was little motivation for an injured party to sue. However, cities and other public entities perceived to have deep pockets would likely not be overlooked if someone felt their health was put in jeopardy, if they were to contract a disease or were severely affected due to an allergy to cats are some of the objections from the city’s advisors.

Mayor Jeff Norman pointed out that if the city had not taken over the library, it would most likely be facing closure and Whisper would still be evicted.

During last month’s council meeting, the council members recognized that only one of the Whisper supporters was a city resident. On closer examination of the petition, perhaps only 80 names were actual Mabank residents. The rest were from addresses with a Mabank zip code but not someone eligible to vote in a city election.

In other business, council members:

• approved final audits for the city, Economic Development Corporation and the Hotel-Motel Fund. The firm of Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C. returned a clean audit, with the city’s assets exceeding its liabilities at the end of fiscal year 2015 with a net position of $7,864,041. Of that amount $2,603,323 is unrestricted (includes utility fund) and may be used to meet the city’s obligations to citizens and creditors. It’s net position represents a decrease by $79,949 from last year’s closing audit.

The fund balance on the city’s governmental fund is $1,272,645 of which 93 percent is unassigned, totaling $1,182,366.

The 2015-16 budget reflects an 8.91 percent increase in expenditures with property taxes accounting for 36 percent of the revenue.

Bonded debt totals $6,865,000 for the city and capital assets total $10,881,199.

• authorized the EDC to negotiate with Fiber-Con to build a new manufacturing facility on two acres owned by the EDC not to exceed $10,000.