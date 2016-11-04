Peter Pan flies into Mabank!/“Think happy thoughts and away you go!”

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 4, 2016

Special to The Monitor

MABANK–Mabank High School proudly presents PETER PAN! With more than 70 students from campuses throughout the District, this classic production is shaping up to be a real crowd pleaser. Mabank School District has once again brought in ZFX flying effects to make the show come to life.

The cast and crew have been hard at work learning songs and lines, building sets and creating costumes. The fall musical has become an exciting tradition at the lake right before the Thanksgiving school break.

MHS is again entering the Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards contest and is looking forward to reactions from audiences and judges. This year’s presentation is full of fun and surprises.

Don’t miss this treat, Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20, with evening performances at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19-20. Matinee only on Sunday. Senior citizens get a special price (double – ha-ha – told you there were lots of surprises).

Reserve your seats at www.mabankisd.net or by calling director Glenda Gregory at (903) 880-1601.

