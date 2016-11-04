Lady Panthers beat Paris to advance

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 4, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

GREENVILLE–The Mabank Lady Panthers will be moving on in the playoffs. Mabank used great play and a loud, supporting crowd to down Paris in four sets in its bi-district match up at Greenville High School gymnasium on Nov. 1.

Mabank took care of the Lady Wildcats in four sets, winning 25-19, 25-19, 25-27 and 25-17.

The Lady Panthers went out to a 3-1 lead before Paris rallied to tie the score at 4-4. Senior Haley Mashburn then served three straight points to move the Lady Panthers out to a 7-4 lead.

The Lady Panthers led 9-6 after an ace by sophomore Lauren Thomas. Sophomore Kailey Currington started the Lady Panthers on another rally, serving three straight points, including an ace to extend the lead to 13-7.

Paris cut the lead to 14-12 and won the serve back. Mabank broke the Lady Wildcats’ serve, and Sophomore setter Riley Andrews served up five straight points to widen the lead to 20-12. Paris would rally to get the score to 21-19, but the Lady Panthers would end with four consecutive points, including three of them on serves from Mashburn, to take the first set 25-19.

The second set was a back and forth affair as both teams settled into their game plans.

The Lady Panthers led 15-13 before scoring four of the next six points to take control of the set. Paris would fight back to within two points at 20-18, but Mabank would finish the set on a 5-1 run to go up two sets to none on the Lady Wildcats.

The early part of the third set was similar to the second, in that neither team could pull away from the other. The set was tied a four all when Thomas stepped up to serve again. By the time Thomas was finished serving, the Lady Panthers had built a 9-4 lead. Paris would again claw their way back to tie the score at 13-13, only to watch the Lady Panthers win the next five points to take an 18-13 lead.

At this point is when the Lady Panther lost control of the set. The Lady Wildcats would run off nine consecutive points to take a 22-18 lead. Paris was one point away from ending it with a 24-20 lead, but the Lady Panthers fought back with five straight points of their own to retake the lead at 25-24, assuring the set would go to extra points. Paris would not be denied in this set though, scoring the final three points to take the set and get back into the match.

In the fourth set, the two teams were tied at 8-8 when the Lady Panthers strung together five straight points to go ahead 13-8.

Just like the other three sets, however, the Lady Wildcats would fight their way back again, cutting the lead to 14-13.

The Lady Panthers finally took control of the set with four points in a row to go up 18-13. Paris would get no closer than four points the rest of the way, as the Lady Panthers won the set going away 25-17, setting off a wild celebration on the court and in the stands. The Lady Panthers improve to 22-15 on the season.