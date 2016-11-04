Lady Bulldogs fall in bi-district match

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 4, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

FORNEY–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs drew a tough opponent by finishing fourth in the district. The Lady Bulldogs had to play the winner of District 11-3A. The Eustace Lady Bulldogs fought hard, but their season came to an end with its three-set loss to Sunnyvale in a bi-district playoff game at Jackrabbit Gymnasium in Forney on Oct. 31.

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated by the score of 17-25, 16-25, and 22-25.

Sunnyvale scored the four of the first five points of the game to go up 4-1 before the Lady Bulldogs scored three of the next four to cut the lead to one point. Sunnyvale came right back, scoring four consecutive points to go up 9-4. The lead was extended to 13-6, and then to 19-12 before the Lady Bulldogs cut it to 22-16. Sunnyvale scored won three of the next four points to close out the first set 25-17.

In the second set, Sunnyvale raced out quickly, leading 7-2. Again, the Lady Bulldogs fought back to make it 9-6. Sunnyvale extended the lead to 18-10 when the Lady Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 18-15. Eustace would get the lead back down to three points again at 19-16, but would get no closer. Sunnyvale served the last six points of the set to win 25-16.

In the third and final set, Sunnyvale went up 8-4 early in the match. The lead would be extended to 12-5 when the Lady Bulldogs scored six consecutive points to pull with two at 12-10. With the score 14-11, Sunnyvale went on a 4-0 run to widen the deficit to 18-11. Like they have been doing all evening however, the Lady Bulldogs again fought back, winning eight of the next 10 points to cut the lead to 20-19. The two teams then took turns winning the next four points to make it 22-21 in favor of Sunnyvale. The Lady Bulldogs would score one more point in the set, eventually losing the set 25-22.

Syndee Wynn led the team with nine kills, followed by Jessica Plunk and Reece Thorne, who each had six kills. Erica Hoops added four, and Johnsynn Luckey added two for the Lady Bulldogs.

Miranda Fontenot led the team in blocks with three, while Plunk, Thorne and Wynn each had two. Hoops also added a block.

Haley Purselley led the Lady Bulldogs with 26 assists. Luckey paced the team with one ace in the match.

The Lady Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 20-18.