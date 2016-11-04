Gay Cernoch

Funeral services for Gay Cernoch will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial in the Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Josh Smiley and Rev. Steve Bevill officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Seagoville.

Gay was born on March 10, 1947 in Dallas to parents Adren and Mary (Edgar) Arrington and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 31, 2016 at the age of 69.

Gay loved spending time with her family taking vacations together. She enjoyed being outside working in the yard. Gay was co-owner/operator with her husband, Ronnie, of RWI Welding in Dallas. She took care of the business office and accounting for the business. Gay attended First Assembly of God Church in Gun Barrel City. She was an amazing lady who was loved by all who knew her. Gay will be tremendously missed.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael Arrington and Adren Arrington, sisters Joyce Robinson and Betty Davis.

She is survived by her loving husband Ronnie Cernoch of Mabank, son Jody Cernoch of Mabank, sister Fran Nicholson and husband Gerald of Mabank, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

