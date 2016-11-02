Royce W. Riley II

Royce W. “Chip” Riley II, 53 of Justin passed away on Oct. 24, 2016 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital. He was born in Center on Mar. 15, 1963 to Royce W. and Linda Kaye (Jennings) Riley.

He was a self-employed owner-operator of a trucking company. He was married to Kristy Kaye Norton on May 16, 1987 in Justin. He is a member of the Argyle United Methodist Church of Argyle.

He is survived by his wife Kristy K. Riley of Justin, daughters, Cathelene Peters and husband Brandon of Springtown, Christine Renee Gilbert and husband Gary of Justin, sister Amy and husband Les White of Buford, Ga. and brother Chuck and wife Patricia Riley of Kemp and other extended family members.

Funeral services were held Oct. 29, 2016 at the Argyle United Methodist Church in Argyle. Burial followed in the Eakin Cemetery in Ponder.

