Man killed during domestic dispute/Two Frankston men argued, one is dead, the other charged with murder

November 2, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse Wednesday said Travis Hollis Taylor has been charged with murder following an argument that left his brother-in-law dead Oct. 25.

Taylor, 44, of Frankston, is being held in the Henderson County Jail after he allegedly killed Michael Barton, shooting him with a shotgun.

After 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of N. Elm Street in Poynor. where they found the deceased victim, 47, also of Frankston, with gun-shot wounds.

Members of the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers assisted with the investigation.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton Adams conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. The victim was taken to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Henderson County 3rd District Judge Mark Calhoun issued two search warrants of the location during the investigation.

“This was a disagreement that got tragically out of hand,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Thankfully, no one else was hurt and the violence was contained.”