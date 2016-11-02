Kemp earns playoff berth with win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 2, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The Kemp Yellowjackets needed a win to assure they would be returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive season. They got that win in a big way, using a 43-point second quarter to pull away from Scurry in a 77-6 victory at Yellowjacket Stadium on Oct. 28.

The ’Jackets started the scoring just 47 seconds into the game, completing a five play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cameron Clamon to wide receiver Josiah Brewington. The score stayed 7-0 throughout the rest of the first quarter, as the teams exchanged punts in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Yellowjackets got it rolling. Starting from their own 37-yard line, the ’Jackets went on a six-play drive that took only a minute and 32 seconds. Clamon connected with Kane Johnson for a 12-yard touchdown pass, and a 14-0 lead. Johnson had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

It only took Kemp two plays to find the end zone again, as linebacker Brewington picked off a Scurry pass and took it back 23 yards for the score. After another Scurry punt on the next possession, Kemp’s quick-strike offense found the end zone again, this time on a 63-yard strike from Clamon to Brewington. The two-point conversion made the score 29-0 with 7:29 to go in the second quarter. Brewington hauled in two passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kemp defense forced another Scurry punt, and the offense took over at its own 27-yard line. Clamon went to the air again, this time connecting with wide receiver Alec Cooper on a 73-yard touchdown pass, his fourth touchdown pass of the half. Clamon passed for 253 yards and four touchdowns on the night. Clamon also rushed for 56 yards on three carries. Cooper had two catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

On their next possession, after a turnover on downs by Scurry, the ’Jackets took over at the Scurry 32-yard line. A personal foul call and an illegal shift on the ’Jackets moved the ball back to the 47, but Johnson took care of that yardage, running for 13 yards on one carry, and then racing the final 34 yards on his next carry, giving Kemp a 43-0 lead with under two minutes left in the half.

After a Scurry 42-yard touchdown brought the score to 43-6 with eight seconds left, Darel Booker took the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for a Kemp score, giving the ’Jackets a 50-6 lead going into the locker room.

At the start of the second half, the defense came up big again. Desmond Tutson picked off a Wildcat pass and took it back 27 yards to the Wildcat 38-yard line. It only took Kemp four plays to score again, as quarterback Dreyson Watters hit Cooper for a 17-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 57-6. Watters came on in the third quarter in place of Clamon, and threw for 42 yards and a touchdown on four of five passing.

Scurry punted again, giving the ball to the home team at the Wildcat 39-yard line. Elijah Gardiner made it 64-6 with a 24-yard touchdown run with 4:04 left in the third quarter. Gardiner also had three receptions for 93 yards. The Kemp offense amassed 565 yards, while the defense gave up just 201.

Scurry took over on their own 30 after the kickoff. After the drive stalled, the ’Jacket special teams turned in another big play, blocking a Wildcat punt that Noah Herring returned to the Scurry 20-yard line. Caleb Bolin scored from 20-yards out on the first play from scrimmage, making the score 71-6 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Kemp added one more score on an 18-yard touchdown run by Desmond Jones, bringing the final score to 77-6.

The Yellowjackets improve their record to 7-2 overall, and 4-2 in District 6-3A play. The ’Jackets will travel to Sunnyvale Friday, Nov. 4 to take on the Raiders in their final regular season game of the year.

Their bi-district playoff opponent will be decided after Friday night’s games.