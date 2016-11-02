John Michael Barber

Funeral services for John Michael Barber were held Oct. 20, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mabank with Rev. Phillip Million officiating.

John was born on May 18, 1966 in Dallas to parents Weldon Horace Barber and Judith Ann Tisdale and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 16, 2016 at the age of 50.

John loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. John participated in the Special Olympics in Mabank where he consistently won gold or silver in bowling at the state tournaments and bowled with two leagues in Seven Points. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mabank and a member of the choir. John was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law Connie Newby.

He is survived by his mother Judy Nash of Kemp, father Weldon Barber and wife Bonnie of Wylie, brother Jim Barber of Greens Fork, Ind., sister Becky Barber of Kemp, three nieces, one nephew, one great-nephew, many cousins, other loving relatives and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mabank Special Olympics at P.O. Box 967, Mabank, TX 75147 or to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.