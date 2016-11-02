Jim Good

Memorial services for Jim Good will be held Nov. 5, 2016 at 11a.m. at First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel City with Rev. Byron Jones officiating.

Jim was born on July 31, 1936 in Dallas to parents Huber Winey and Freda Elizabeth (Aslin) Good and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 7, 2016 at the age of 80.

Jim loved all sports, professional, college and high school. He was a long time Dallas Cowboys fan. Jim also loved classic cars.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel City. Jim had a sweet spirit with the Lord. He was a Sunday school teacher and served as a Deacon at First Baptist in Gun Barrel and Harbor Baptist.

Jim was quick witted and loved by all. He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marcia Hartman and brother-in-law Dave Hartman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Chris Good of Gun Barrel City, daughter Tammy Moore of Payne Springs, granddaughter Traci Dyer and husband Russell of Mabank, great-grandchildren Becca and Zack Dyer of Mabank, cousin Marilyn Thompson of Citrus Heights, Calif., other loving family members and many more friends.

