James Elmer Davidson

Memorial services for James Elmer Davidson will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Bro. Eddie Byers officiating.

James was born on July 6, 1962 in Dallas to parents James William and Rosea Vyrama (Hammonds) Davidson and went to be with his Lord on Oct. 30, 2016 at the age of 54.

James was full of life and energy. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. James was a very generous and thoughtful man.

One of his passions was flying drones and helicopters. He loved working with his hands, fixing computers and he was a ham radio operator. James played the guitar and enjoyed when he got to play it with his daughter.

He worked as a security guard for 20 plus years.

James was married to the loved of his life, Shauna for 18 years. He was a member of Lakeview Assembly in Seven Points. James was an amazing man who was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Shauna Davidson of Kemp, daughter Hannah Davidson of Kemp, son Willy Davidson of Ark., granddaughter Lola Davidson of Ark., sister Carolyn Casas of Marshall, brother Billy Davidson of Kemp, brother Jesse Davidson of Dickenson, four nephews and two nieces, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.