Glenn Peter Tank

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 2, 2016

Glenn Peter Tank, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Oct. 20, 2016.

Family and friends gathered together at St. Jude Catholic Church to celebrate Pete’s life. His faith was an integral part of his life and gave him strength through tough times. Pete was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He is a proud graduate of De La Salle High School and Rockhurst College in Kansas City.

He loved the outdoors and sports and passed that love onto his children and grandchildren.

He battled Parkinson’s Disease for three decades and never let it define who he was.

He is preceded in death by his parents Florence Tank and Jimmie Tank, and his wife of 43 years Linda Tank.

Pete is survived by his siblings Mary Ann Markovich, Jim Tank, John Tank, Monsignor Tom Tank and Judy Holgerson, sons Chris and Peter and three grandchildren Dylan, Lauren and Ashlyn.

