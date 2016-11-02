Gene Curtis “Ole” Olson

Funeral services for Gene Curtis “Ole” Olson were held on Nov.1, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with grandson Anthony Schlegel officiating. Interment followed the service at King Cemetery in Kemp.

Gene was born on July 23, 1933 in Clifton to parents Alfred Edison and Ethel (Williams) Olson and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 28, 2016 at the age of 83.

Gene was known as “Ole” to his family and friends. Gene joined the United States Air Force and became an A/1C; Airman First Class.

In the early 60’s he went to work for Southwest Air Motive. In the late 60’s he went to work for Solar Turbon, he worked out of Dallas, California, Singapore and in the 70’s he was in Iran. Gene retired in 1982 then went to work for Hitt Chromalloy and retired from there in the late 80’s.

Gene met his wife, Jean, at Knobb Hill Cedar Creek 49er’s Club and they were married on Sept. 1, 1999.

He liked rebuilding things and going to garage sales. Gene was an innovator and a great storyteller.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Mabank. Gene was a great man, who was loved dearly by all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, late wife Venota Mae Olson, infant brother Albert A. Olson and brothers Alfred Olson and Jess Olson and sister Betty Sue Ritter.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years Jean Olson of Gun Barrel City, daughter Rhonda Walton of Mabank, daughter Diana Herrington of Fort Worth, son Russell Olson of Fort Worth, son Randall Olson of Mansfield, step-daughter Debra and husband Ricky of Mansfield, step-daughter Sandra and husband Gary of Tool, grandchildren Richard Ray, Christopher Farrar, Russell Olson II and wife Tanna, Jesse Olson and wife Melissa, Bryan Scott and wife Cristina, Tyson Parker and wife Taylor, Shelby Olson, Rachel Pierce and husband Jackie, Kelley Farrar, Christine Smith and husband Josh and Stephanie Schlegel and husband Anthony, great-grandchildren Andrea and Destiny Farrar, Lauren and Sidney Bradley, Megan Farrar, Shasta Olson, Justin Ray, Korey Ray and wife Jessica, Jeromy and Dawson Farrar, Hunter, Faith and Sam Schlegel, Weston and Hudson Smith, Harlow and Laityn Parker, Russell Olson III, Nicole Olson, Dylan Olson, Christian Olson, Riley Olson, Caleb Scott, Abigail Scott, Jesse Olson Jr., great-great-grandchildren Autumn, Miles Ray and Autumn Ray, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

