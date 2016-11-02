Eustace cross country teams head to state

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 2, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

GRAND PRAIRIE– The Eustace Cross Country teams will be heading back to Round Rock for the state cross country meet. Both teams competed in the Region II Championships in Grand Prairie at Lynn Creek Park,and both placed first to advance.

The Bulldog cross country team had three athletes place in the top 15, and seven in the top 28, winning the meet with a total of 53 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Senior Ericsen Gudjohnsen, who placed second overall with a time of 16:46. Zane Arambula placed eighth and ran the race in a time of 17:44. Micah Zimmerer finished in 15th place with a time of 17:58.

Four additional runners finished in the top 28. Mike Wong finished 17th while running a 17:59, Andrew Page placed 19th with a time of 18:02,

Dalton Page placed 26th, running the course in a time of 18:25, and Nicholas Westbrook, rounded out the Bulldog team, placing 28th and finishing with a time of 18:30.

The Lady Bulldogs had four athletes place in the top 15, as well as six in the top 19. The girls dominated the meet with 41 points, beating the second-place team by 80 points.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by senior Chanda Westbrook, who won the meet with a time of 11 minutes and 36 second, followed closely by fourth-place finisher Shelby White (12:08).

Sabrina Davis finished 13th with a time of 12:41, finishing just ahead of her teammate Skye Burns, who finished 15th with a time of 12:44, just three seconds behind Davis.

Rounding out the great day for Eustace was Macy Penix and Cara Henson, who finished 18th and 19th respectively. Both runners finished the race in 12:52. Reece Thorne rounded out the field with a time of 13:34, finishing in 37th place.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will compete for a state championship on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The Lady Bulldogs will run at 2:40, followed by the Bulldogs at 3:10.