A.W. (Andy) Anderson

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : November 1, 2016

A.W. (Andy) Anderson, 84, of Kemp passed away Oct. 28, 3016 at Walnut Place in Dallas after a lengthy illness.

He was born March 3, 1932 in Dallas to Aldo William and Kitty Anderson.

Andy’s early childhood was spent in Lucas graduating from Plano High School and then serving in the U.S. Army as a MP.

Andy retired from Southwestern Bell after 32 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, reading and sports, especially the Texas Rangers. His love for baseball began when he played in high school and on the Army baseball team.

Andy was loved and respected by his family and friends. He was a great role model for his children and grandchildren.

Andy was a 50-year member of the Masons of Texas, a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Cedar Creek Lakers Travel Club and a member of the First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Shirley Anderson of Kemp, son Monty Grissom and wife Cindi of Cape Charles, Va., daughter Sheila Riley and husband Roy of Durrant, Okla., step-children Ronnie Huckaby and Pat of Martindale and Lewis Burrows and wife Debbie of Tool. Ten grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Nov. 2, 2016 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Homes in Seven Points. Bro. Byron Jones and Bro. Bill Price officiated.