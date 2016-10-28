Toni Muirhead recognized for lifelong charity /City adds electrical inspection to prevent house fires

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Administrator Brent Bauer is taking a pro-active stance to help prevent house fires in the city due to faulty electrical power hook ups. His recommendations to require a city inspection when one tenant moves out and another moves in was met with city council approval Tuesday. A $25 fee will be assessed for the service meant to ensure that ONCOR safety codes are upheld. Bauer read over the five checkpoints of the inspection and how each is related to tenant safety. If the residence fails to pass one of the points, the inspector will return in ten days for a re-inspection at no extra cost, Bauer said. “40 percent of house fires are thought to be caused by faulty electricity delivery,” he said.

Members of the city council and Economic Development Cooperation worked to save a 24-year tradition from failing on its silver anniversary. The Gun Barrel City Quilters annual quilt show was one week from being cancelled when its members couldn’t lock down a new venue for its April show, which was slated for the Cain Center in Athens. The Athens community center is closed for extensive renovations all of 2017, the guild learned in August.

“We were one week away from having to cancel the show,” guild spokesperson Casey Day told the council.

The Council awarded up to $5,000 to the group to hold their show in the city at a site being redeveloped by Cecil Saucedo, owner of Cochrans Cafeteria on Main Street. The former Safari’s drive through beverage barn has been broadened and closed in to accommodate big events, such as Quincineras, and now the quilt show.

The initial price of the rental was three times the amount the group was accustomed to paying. However, members of the EDC helped with the negotiation and got the price greatly reduced, and then offered to help with the funding from Hotel Motel tax funding, meant for the promotion of the sales of rooms in the city by those likely to attend multi-day events such as the quilt show.

Upon passage of the action, Mayor Jim Braswell said, “Welcome home, girls.” (Braswell was made aware of the situation and helped when he learned one of the guild members attended his same church.)

In related action, the council approved adding $10,000 in funding to two line items in the Hotel Motel budget toward Sporting Events and creating the line item for Special Events. It also approved the additional expenditure of $4,000 for the EDC Skate Park project to bring it into compliance with ADA requirements.

In other business, the council members:

• named The Monitor as the city’s official newspaper for the publishing of its new ordinances and public notices.

• heard the Toys for Tots October fundraiser doubled the results of its fundraising efforts, bringing in an additional $10,000 in donations and pledges. Spokesperson Jane Horton thanked the EDC for its sponsorship of the event. “This will help us to help many more needy children and their families at Christmas time. When we started this 15 years ago, we had to send people away. We won’t have to do that anymore,” she said.

• approved a CPI .9 percent billing adjustment from Republic Waste collection service. City manager Bauer said he learned that the true amount of CPI increase in the Dallas area is .8 percent, but that what the hauler was asking wasn’t out of line and amounted to a raise of $1.56 on a year’s worth of service to the typical residential customer. Council woman Anne Mullins opposed the motion.

• appointed Keith Butler, Steve Shorrock and Chris Williams to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• recognized the week of Nov. 7-11 as Municipal Court Week.

• met new city employees, officers V. Parras and T. Walts; dispatcher Ariel Tipton and new court clerk Jaqlynn Bless.

• approved the revised Personnel Policy Manual, which adds Veterans Day as a paid holiday and rewrote the disciplinary section to nix the city’s current progression action plan.

• reset the November meeting for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15

• heard a plea from resident Brian Hicks to do more to support the LGBTQ community and to guard its members from discrimination.