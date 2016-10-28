Richard King

Funeral services for Richard King were held Oct. 25, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Teddy King officiating. Interment followed the service at Payne Cemetery in Eustace.

Richard was born on Jan. 29, 1966 in Dallas to parents John and Daisy (Brown) King, Sr. and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 22, 2016 at the age of 50.

Richard was an amazing man. He enjoyed spending time with this family. Richard loved playing pool. He was on a pool team and they were called “Right on Cue.”

He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Libby King of Eustace, daughter Stephanie Cornell and her husband A.J. of Eustace, son Rick Julian and wife Misty of Royce City, daughter Elizabeth “Sis” Lasater and husband James of Kemp, daughter Mandy Graham and husband Tim of Salisbury, N.C. and son Jason Julian of Concord, N.C., nine grandchildren, father and mother John and Daisy King of Farmers Branch, brother John King, Jr. and wife Anita of Plano, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.