‘No more deficit budgets’ auditor says/VZ County Commissioners warned offices confined to approved budgets

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 28, 2016

By Britne Hammonds

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–Independent auditors warned the Van Zandt County Commissioners to clean up budget discrepencies or risk having to repay FEMA funds.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, auditor Kevin Cashion of Gollob, Morgan and Peddy, Inc. presented an 80-page audit for the county’s fiscal year 2015.

Cashion issued a warning to commissioners that certain procedures would have to change. Specifically, Cashion said adopting annual budgets that showed a continual deficit would have to stop. In addition, the practice of borrowing from different fund balance accounts would need to be changed.

During the lengthy presentation, Cashion touched on the actions of previous county auditors and also reminded the commissioners “this is the second year in a row that the commissioners have been cautioned for specific accounting practices.”

Cashion also pointed out problems in the treasurer’s office, including a failure to comply and being understaffed. Other major issues listed were: the county using FEMA funds while being deficit; and implementing the segregation of duties.

“Overall, as a county you are in a better position from a financial standpoint,” Cashion said. “Improvements had been made but there are a few things that still need to be done.”

Cashion and County Auditor Freddy Thomas emphasized to the commissioners that unauthorized borrowing of cash funds with restrictive purposes remains a problem in the county.

“All departments need to understand they need to operate within their approved budget. For example, in 2015, the main reason the county went over budget was due to $440,000 being spent on the jail that was not in the jail budget. “We have now used up all of our excess money and we are going into 2017 with no cash reserves,” Thomas said. “We are emphasizing to all county departments that the budget is set and we have tried to give all of the departments a fair budget. But, if they go over that budget, the county would be in trouble financially.”

Cashion added that recent accounting practices make it unclear just how much cash in is the bank. “It is misrepresentation of how much cash is actually in the bank, the way we have operated historically.”

“You are borrowing from other funds to pay bills. You can’t borrow from those restricted amount funds,” Cashion said.

He also advised commissioners to be “very, very careful,” with funds received from FEMA.

“We have got to be very, very careful about taking money from federal funds and using those funds for operations. The funds can be pulled out and put into a separate account. I suggest that you do that to avoid any opportunity for the state to say there is misallocation of funds. You do not want to have to pay the federal government back,” Cashion said. “Pull those funds out, put them into a separate account and do not run the risk of misappropriating those dollars.”

County Departments

Cashion touched on the problems concerning the treasurer’s office.

“Your treasurer’s office has a lot of responsibilities. There are only two people in that office. The ball is getting dropped along the way,” Cashion said.

Cashion said he had talked with County Auditor Thomas concerning segregation of duties, specifically because the treasurer’s office handles human resources of the county. He strongly recommended a position be created for an HR representative.

Cashion summarized by saying deposits need to be made in a timely manner to comply with local government code and that the treasurer’s office is understaffed.

Cashion also suggested that segregation of duties of other county departments would also be necessary. “The (county) auditor may need to audit some departments monthly to see where things stand because, you must remain in the approved budget,” Cashion said.

County Judge Don Kirkpatrick thanked Cashion and Thomas on their work on the audit.

“We have fixed the auditor’s office and have made improvements. We do believe we have a balanced budget for 2017. The caution to all departments is that there is no money to come over here and get. Stay within your budget even if it will be tight and stressful. We are going to do the best we can,” Kirkpatrick said.

“The problems that were in the audit are now being addressed, and that is progress. That is where the county needs to continue to head. But, the problems aren’t going to be fixed overnight,” Cashion concluded.