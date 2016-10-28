Lady Panthers down Canton in three

October 28, 2016



By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–The Mabank Lady Panthers will go into the bi-district playoffs with confidence and momentum after a convincing three-set road victory over Canton on Oct. 25. Mabank ended the regular season with a three-match win streak.

The Lady Panthers handled the Eaglettes, winning in straight sets 25-21, 25-19 and 25-10. The win moves them into second place in the district ahead of Van.

Mabank started the match slowly, and at one point in the first set, the score was tied 17-17. The Lady Panthers eventually took control of the first set, going up 20-17, causing a Canton timeout. The two teams would swap points before the Lady Panthers ended the first set at 25-21.

The two teams would play evenly again to start the match. With the teams tied at 15-15 however, the Lady Panthers would again pull away from the home team to go up 20-16. The Eaglettes came up with a rally as well, pulling to with 21-19 before Mabank called a timeout. The Lady Panthers came out of the timeout and scored four straight points to win the second set 25-19.

The third set was nothing like the first two. The Lady Panthers did not want to let Canton hang around, so they came out and thoroughly dominated Canton, going up 10-4 to start the match. With the score at 14-7, the Lady Panthers went on a 9-0 run to all but put the game away. Up 24-10, the match was ended when sophomore outside hitter Kailey Currington killed a Canton attempt, setting off cheers from the Mabank crowd in attendance.

Lady Panther Head Coach Stacy Shelton was pleased with the win; assuring Mabank would be the second seed in the bi-district playoffs. “This was a big win because it clinched second place for us. We were tied with Van at the time and knew they should get a loss to Rains, so it was a must win game for us,” said Shelton. “We came out a little slow, but during the third set our offense came alive and we put them away.”

The Lady Panthers improve to 21-15 overall, and 7-4 in district play. They will be playing in the bi-district round of the playoffs against Paris, Nov. 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenville High School gymnasium.