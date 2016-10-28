Lady Bulldogs rally for win

October 28, 2016

EDGEWOOD–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs can go into the playoffs with a win, after coming back from two sets down to defeat Edgewood Oct. 25 at Edgewood High School Gymnasium. Eustace defeated Edgewood 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 15-13.

After losing the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs came back strong in winning the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-18, before finally ending the match with another close win in set five.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in kills by senior Sydney Winn, who had 19. Junior Erica Hoops added eight, junior Jessika Plunk finished with five, junior Haley Purselly and sophomore Reece Thorne chipped in three kills each. Junior Zoie Bailey and sophomore Miranda Fontenot added one kill a piece. Senior Jacey Warner led the team in aces with one. Purselley paced the Lady Bulldogs in assists with 33 on the night.

Defensively, Fontenot led the Lady Bulldogs in blocks with four, followed by Wynn with three. Hoops and Plunk chipped in one block each.

The Lady Bulldogs end the regular season with a record of 20-17 overall, and 8-6 in District 12-3A play.

The Lady Bulldogs will play Sunnyvale in a bi-district playoff game on Monday, Oct. 31 at 6:00 p.m. in Forney.