Grady Clyde Canada

October 28, 2016

Grady Clyde Canada of Kemp passed peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 23, 2016.

Butch was born 73 years ago in Dallas to Clyde Wesley and Wilma Doris Cullum Canada.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964, where he received commendations as a sharpshooter with his M14. He was a Master Mason and member of Mansfield No. 331, Mansfield for many years. He was also a member of the Danieldale Baptist Church in Dallas.

Butch loved nature and all animals. He especially loved his dog “Harley.”

Butch is survived by his mother Wilma Doris Moore, son Bob Canada and wife Cecelia, grand-children John Canada and wife Brandy, Ryan Canada and Tyler Canada. There are also two great-grandsons Cash and Carson Canada and one great-granddaughter Adiley Canada, niece Tonja Barbee and husband Bertie and great-nephew Austin Drew Barbee.

He was preceded in death by his father Clyde Wesley Canada, step-dad Bill Moore and sister Betty Jeanelle Couch.

Funeral services were held at the Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral in Seven Points, Oct. 27, 2016, with Matt Faircloth, First Baptist Church Tool officiating.

Pallbearers were John Canada, Ryan Canada, Tyler Canada, Kenney Cullum, Jim Chumley and Jim Vaughn.

Interment followed in the King Cemetery, Seven Points.