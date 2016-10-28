Byron J. Whitted

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 28, 2016

Byron J. Whitted passed away Oct. 24, 2016 at Faith Comfort Care Home in Richardson.

Byron was born in Wichita, Kan. in 1929. He grew up in Missouri, moving to California in 1950. He worked in the title insurance field for most of his professional life, moving from California to Tennessee, Colorado and Texas.

During his career he worked for Title Insurance & Trust Company of California (TICOR) and the law firm of Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher.

Byron loved music and was a gifted musician. From an early age he played piano and organ. He spent many years serving various churches as organist and as choir director. Most recently he served as organist for St. James on the Lake Episopal Church in Kemp.

Byron was preceded in death by his brother Richard and son Kevin.

Byron is survived by his wife Kitty, daughter Kathy Kirby and grandchildren Rachel and Daniel Kirby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the National Stroke Association (strok.org) to further research on strokes and vascular dementia.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.